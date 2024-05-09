IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Marjorie Taylor Greene fails to oust Speaker Mike Johnson; Trump weighs in too late
May 9, 202406:42

  Now Playing

All In

Marjorie Taylor Greene fails to oust Speaker Mike Johnson; Trump weighs in too late

06:42

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made good on her threat to oust Republican Speaker Mike Johnson—but her plan was foiled with the help of the Democratic caucus. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur joins to discuss. May 9, 2024

