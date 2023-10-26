IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza

    05:42

  • Pentagon Spox: ‘we do not want conflict with Iran’

    07:14

  • ‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’

    04:48

  • Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’

    04:26

  • Israeli military says ground forces are expanding Gaza operations

    02:14

  • Israeli artillery fire heard as Richard Engel reports near Gaza border

    03:27

  • Hamas uses hostages as a manipulation tactic, both in their taking and their release

    04:28

  • U.S. strikes in Syria have 'nothing to do with Israel or Gaza’ officials say

    06:39

  • Admiral John Kirby on Americans trapped in Gaza: 'It's imperative to secure safe passage'

    06:48

  • Families of Israeli hostages meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill

    02:53

  • John Kirby: We have to make sure aid gets into Gaza safely

    06:05
  • Now Playing

    'We are actually terrified': 'I Am a Voter' co-founder shares fears over growing antisemitism

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We’re losing an inner sense of humanity': UNRWA director who has family sheltering in Gaza

    08:40

  • New House Speaker Mike Johnson promises to pass bill to support Israel

    00:36

  • Mark Regev: Hamas is ‘blood thirsty, extremist organization,’ has no concern for ‘harming the innocent’

    06:58

  • Jordanian Foreign Minister: ‘War will not secure Israelis’ or Palestinians; ‘enough is enough’

    06:58

  • Tunnels under Gaza: An inside look at Hamas' subterranean operations

    01:51

  • Richard Engel: U.S. and Israeli officials reject 'full ceasefire'

    07:24

  • 'Please let us get our food in': World Food Programme warns of crisis inside Gaza

    06:13

  • Humanitarian pauses for relief into Gaza should be allowed: State Dept.

    06:42

Morning Joe

'We are actually terrified': 'I Am a Voter' co-founder shares fears over growing antisemitism

08:23

'I Am a Voter' co-founder Mandana Dayani joins Morning Joe to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and her viral Instagram video about the crisis in the Middle East.Oct. 26, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza

    05:42

  • Pentagon Spox: ‘we do not want conflict with Iran’

    07:14

  • ‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’

    04:48

  • Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’

    04:26

  • Israeli military says ground forces are expanding Gaza operations

    02:14

  • Israeli artillery fire heard as Richard Engel reports near Gaza border

    03:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All