'This is not stop-and-frisk': I'm here to protect people, says NY gov. on subway plan

A series of recent, high-profile crimes in the New York City subway system prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday to send National Guard members into the system. Gov. Hochul joins Morning Joe to discuss her decision and why she says it won't lead to the controversial stop-and-frisk policing of the past.March 7, 2024