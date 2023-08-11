IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Ohio voters flooded the polls to tell these anti-democracy Republicans ‘No’

    10:58

  • Family affairs in politics: Hunter Biden's exploits spark debate on presidential kin

    12:30

  •  Unveiling the Telemarketing trade: HBO's revealing documentary series

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    'The Injustice of Place': Rural poverty takes center stage in new book

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona judge recognizes 'No Labels' party: Democrats concerned about impact on 2024 election

    02:35

  • Gov. JB Pritzker: Biden-Harris administration 'truly has fought for gun safety'

    06:51

  • Trump's lawyers argue for trial delay while prosecutors push for 'a speedy trial' 

    07:07

  • 'Everything is at stake right now': VP Harris Addresses threats to democracy

    06:10

  • 'The regime won't get a dime': Americans freed from Iranian prison for $6B humanitarian aid

    06:46

  • Utah Governor extends welcoming hand: 'When the President succeeds, America succeeds'

    08:10

  • Wildfires, rising heatwaves, hurricanes: Climate change's global impact

    04:55

  • American Bar Association creates task force to educate public, improve election trust

    11:11

  • Assessing the damage of Nixon and Trump's presidencies

    06:53

  • Former AG Gonzales: DOJ is not biased against Republicans

    07:22

  • McCaskill: Clarence Thomas is permanently damaging the Supreme Court

    02:11

  • Report details gifts Justice Clarence Thomas received since 1991

    09:19

  • 'I knew from birth he was a rock star': Daughter of folk legend pays tribute to his life

    09:24

  • GOP candidate says Trump on debate stage would take away from discussing issues

    07:44

  • Suspended prosecutor calls out 'weak authoritarian' DeSantis over removal

    11:00

  • At least 36 dead in Hawaii wildfires

    02:05

Morning Joe

'The Injustice of Place': Rural poverty takes center stage in new book

04:51

Examining America's deeply disadvantaged rural areas reveals surprising realities. The new book 'The Injustice of Place,' co-authored by Professor Kathryn Edin, sheds light on the surprising reality of rural poverty and its impacts, including the rise of opioid overdose deaths. The study also emphasizes that this issue transcends racial boundaries, affecting both white and minority populations in the most disadvantaged areas.Aug. 11, 2023

  • Joe: Ohio voters flooded the polls to tell these anti-democracy Republicans ‘No’

    10:58

  • Family affairs in politics: Hunter Biden's exploits spark debate on presidential kin

    12:30

  •  Unveiling the Telemarketing trade: HBO's revealing documentary series

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    'The Injustice of Place': Rural poverty takes center stage in new book

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona judge recognizes 'No Labels' party: Democrats concerned about impact on 2024 election

    02:35

  • Gov. JB Pritzker: Biden-Harris administration 'truly has fought for gun safety'

    06:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All