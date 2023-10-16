IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible

    04:04

  • Mayor Eric Adams: anti-Semitism has 'no room in this city'

    13:59

  • Poland's centrists win key election, signaling shift from nationalist rule: 'It's a huge moment'

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    'Republicans eat their young': Trump makes ‘really strange’ attack on GOP critics

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel 

    06:07

  • Escalating tensions in Gaza prompt concerns of multi-front conflict

    04:22

  • 'We need to get them back': American's heartbreaking plea to save family taken by Hamas

    05:30

  • 'Hamas is worse than ISIS': Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu

    06:25

  • 'Kill as many people as possible, seize hostages': Hamas intentionally targeted Israeli elementary schools

    02:39

  • IDF prepares for possible escalation: 'Hamas chose to go to war with us, we will win'

    05:59

  • Hostage count now up to 199, Israel confirms

    05:31

  • Rafah border crossing remains closed, creating 'considerable confusion'

    06:09

  • David French: What it would mean to treat Hamas like ISIS

    04:51

  • 'We're terrified,' but not paralyzed, says rabbi after attacks in Israel

    09:52

  • Sen. Booker: We must stand with Israel and Ukraine unequivocally

    11:10

  • 'You don't remove a Speaker midterm without cause'

    08:41

  • Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back down

    03:11

  • Biden says U.S. will do 'everything in our power' to get hostages home

    00:43

  • Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza

    00:23

  • Richard Haass: Despite Hamas' evil, I think there will be hostage exchanges

    01:57

Morning Joe

'Republicans eat their young': Trump makes ‘really strange’ attack on GOP critics

02:34

Former President Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social over the weekend criticizing Senator Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and others in the GOP he denounced as “RINOs,” claiming that "Republicans eat their young." Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski attempt to make sense of Trump's latest 'really strange' statement. Oct. 16, 2023

  • Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible

    04:04

  • Mayor Eric Adams: anti-Semitism has 'no room in this city'

    13:59

  • Poland's centrists win key election, signaling shift from nationalist rule: 'It's a huge moment'

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    'Republicans eat their young': Trump makes ‘really strange’ attack on GOP critics

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel 

    06:07

  • Escalating tensions in Gaza prompt concerns of multi-front conflict

    04:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All