‘He can’t complete a sentence’: Joe slams Trump's latest insults
March 1, 202405:10

Morning Joe

‘He can’t complete a sentence’: Joe slams Trump's latest insults

05:10

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump visited the southern border Thursday in a dramatic split-screen moment. While Biden publicly reached out to Republicans and Trump during his visit, Trump made repeated insults. Joe Scarborough reacts.March 1, 2024

