'Everyday it gets harder; it feels like nobody cares': Mandana Dayani meets with families of hostages held by Hamas

Romi Gonen, a 23-year-old abducted by Hamas on October 7th, has been held captive for 111 days. Activist Madonna Dayani joins Morning Joe following her recent trip to Israel to share her heart-wrenching sitdown with Romi's sister, Yarden, whose concern for her little sister's physical and mental well-being is growing by the day.Jan. 26, 2024