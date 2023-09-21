IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘They’re obsessed’: Dr. Fauci on death threats, 'lab leak,' and vaccine safety

    27:57
  • UP NEXT

     ‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth

    12:12

  • ‘The hard truth’: Mehdi grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his record and past statements

    24:55

  • San Francisco kicked out its progressive DA…and violent crime went up

    07:29

Mehdi on MSNBC

‘They’re obsessed’: Dr. Fauci on death threats, 'lab leak,' and vaccine safety

27:57

In 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci became a household name, becoming in many ways the face of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But while many saw him as a hero, he also faced a far-right backlash when his assessments contradicted the message of President Trump and other GOP politicians. Now retired from government, Dr. Fauci joins Mehdi to reflect on his handling of the crisis, discuss the threat of a new COVID-19 surge, and respond to attacks from the GOP.Sept. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘They’re obsessed’: Dr. Fauci on death threats, 'lab leak,' and vaccine safety

    27:57
  • UP NEXT

     ‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth

    12:12

  • ‘The hard truth’: Mehdi grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his record and past statements

    24:55

  • San Francisco kicked out its progressive DA…and violent crime went up

    07:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All