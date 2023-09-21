‘They’re obsessed’: Dr. Fauci on death threats, 'lab leak,' and vaccine safety

In 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci became a household name, becoming in many ways the face of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But while many saw him as a hero, he also faced a far-right backlash when his assessments contradicted the message of President Trump and other GOP politicians. Now retired from government, Dr. Fauci joins Mehdi to reflect on his handling of the crisis, discuss the threat of a new COVID-19 surge, and respond to attacks from the GOP.Sept. 21, 2023