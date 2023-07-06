IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'Kids died.' The story of RFK Jr., anti-vaxxers, and a measles outbreak: Mehdi's deep dive

    09:33
    'A system of daily violence': Mehdi's panel reacts to Jenin incursion

    13:22
    'Foreign policy failure': Biden's silence on Jenin, MBS, and Shireen Abu Akleh

    11:51

  Imran Khan breaks silence: "We are standing on the edge of darkness"

    11:53

  Forget Hunter Biden, what about Jared and Ivanka's grift?

    24:13

  "Tragedy for us all": Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

    12:35

  'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas

    07:07

  'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab

    20:10

  Top Dem 'very much' wants Justices Thomas and Alito to testify before Senate

    11:35

  At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

    00:33

  Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him

    21:23

  Antiracism author Ibram X. Kendi hits back at Republicans Nikki Haley and Tim Scott

    12:25

  Mehdi: Twitter's own lawyers have undermined the Twitter Files

    01:47

  What the actors behind Stewy and Gerri on "Succession" thought of the finale

    16:47

  Should we ban Chinese-owned TikTok? An Actual Debate

    17:07

'A system of daily violence': Mehdi’s panel reacts to Jenin incursion

13:22

Peter Beinart and Yousef Munayyer join Mehdi to discuss Israel’s deadly incursion in Jenin, as well as Biden’s nomination of Iran-Contra convict Elliott Abrams to a bipartisan public diplomacy panel.July 6, 2023

