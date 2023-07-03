IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Forget Hunter Biden, what about Jared and Ivanka’s grift?

    24:13

  • “Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

    12:35

  • 'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas

    07:07

  • 'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab

    20:10

  • Top Dem 'very much' wants Justices Thomas and Alito to testify before Senate

    11:35

  • At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

    00:33

  • Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him

    21:23

  • Antiracism author Ibram X. Kendi hits back at Republicans Nikki Haley and Tim Scott

    12:25

  • Mehdi: Twitter’s own lawyers have undermined the Twitter Files

    01:47

  • What the actors behind Stewy and Gerri on “Succession” thought of the finale

    16:47

  • Should we ban Chinese-owned TikTok? An Actual Debate

    17:07

  • Why DeSantis’ threat to “destroy leftism” is so dangerous

    12:33

  • Marianne Williamson's primary campaign against President Biden

    12:12

  • The truth about DeSantis’ awful record on covid

    23:00

Mehdi Hasan

Imran Khan breaks silence: “We are standing on the edge of darkness”

11:53

Ever since Imran Khan, the legendary Pakistani cricketer turned populist politician, was ejected from the Prime Minister's Office last year in a very controversial parliamentary vote of no confidence, Pakistan has been in the midst of an historic political and economic crisis. Khan breaks his silence in an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan.July 3, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Forget Hunter Biden, what about Jared and Ivanka’s grift?

    24:13

  • “Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

    12:35

  • 'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas

    07:07

  • 'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab

    20:10

  • Top Dem 'very much' wants Justices Thomas and Alito to testify before Senate

    11:35

  • At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

    00:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All