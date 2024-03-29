IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why the mayor of Phoenix wants more parents to run for office
March 29, 202406:28
  • Now Playing

    Why the mayor of Phoenix wants more parents to run for office

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    Shania Twain: Hold onto optimism and don't let go

    07:09

  • Africa's first female elected president surprised the U.S. has yet to elect a female president

    08:36

  • 'The people in Ukraine are my heroes,' says actress and activist Ivanna Sakhno 

    04:57

  • Suze Orman on the financial mistakes women make, why she doesn't order coffee

    07:21

  • Recapping the Forbes and Know Your Value 30/50 Summit

    05:24

  • First female head of state in Africa sits down with Mika

    01:39

  • Global mentoring for women across generations at the 2024 Forbes 30/50 Summit

    07:30

  • How poker can help give women the skills to succeed in and out of the office

    08:10

  • How Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold overcame a debilitating mental health battle

    10:24

  • Forbes, Know Your Value welcomes Mona Kattan and Alia Bhatt to 30/50 Summit

    02:50

  • One in six men, ages 16-29, say 'feminism has done more harm than good,' study shows

    06:19

  • Cisco's Fran Katsoudas on the importance of mentorship

    08:46

  • Drea Okeke and Stacey Bendet to join Know Your Value, Forbes 30/50 Summit

    03:19

  • The decline of women leaders in the C-suite and beyond

    04:46

  • An event at Fashion Week tackles the gender gap

    05:41

  • Forbes and Know Your Value set to host 30/50 Summit

    03:23

  • Why more startups have reached 'unicorn' status than ever before

    03:14

  • 'Global superstar' Shania Twain to take the stage at Forbes, Know Your Value 30/50 Summit 

    01:54

  • Mika: 'Childcare could make or break a woman's decision to run for office'

    05:06

Know Your Value

Why the mayor of Phoenix wants more parents to run for office

06:28

Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego tells Know Your Value how she launched a successful mayoral campaign as a single mom in 2018, which led to her reelection in 2020. She gives the advice we wishes all parents knew about running for elected office.March 29, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Why the mayor of Phoenix wants more parents to run for office

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    Shania Twain: Hold onto optimism and don't let go

    07:09

  • Africa's first female elected president surprised the U.S. has yet to elect a female president

    08:36

  • 'The people in Ukraine are my heroes,' says actress and activist Ivanna Sakhno 

    04:57

  • Suze Orman on the financial mistakes women make, why she doesn't order coffee

    07:21

  • Recapping the Forbes and Know Your Value 30/50 Summit

    05:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All