Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia
March 15, 202405:13

Katy Tur

Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia

05:13

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade has resigned from the Fulton County election interference case involving former President Trump. A Georgia judge had ruled either he or District Attorney Fani Willis must resign from the case.March 15, 2024

