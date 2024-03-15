Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia

Weissman: Fani Willis still 'liability' if she remains on Georgia election interference case07:23
- Now Playing
Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia05:13
- UP NEXT
Trump's court appearances 'absolute nightmare' for campaign: Jim Messina08:57
Trump's court cases are 'danger and threat' to U.S. if he is reelected: Fmr. Rep. Edwards07:46
Judge ruling on Fani Willis is a 'real win for the DA's office': Amy Lee Copeland05:37
Andrew Weissmann: The DA should consider voluntarily recusing herself03:34
Dave Aronberg: I think this is a victory for Fani Willis07:55
Judge rules Fani Willis can remain on Trump Georgia case if Wade is removed01:29
DA Willis can stay on Trump case if Wade leaves, judge rules03:22
Decision on possible removal of D.A. Willis from Trump Georgia case expected Friday08:25
Hard truth: Why the dismissal of some Georgia charges is not as good as it sounds for Trump07:23
Georgia judge throws out three counts against Trump in election case10:47
‘The case is still there’: Judge dismisses 3 counts against Donald Trump in Fulton County05:10
Fulton County judge dismisses 3 counts against Trump01:30
Georgia Senate panel holds hearing on efforts to disqualify DA Fani Willis02:20
Big day for Trump’s criminal trials in Georgia & Florida05:38
‘This is all or nothing for accountability in Georgia ’: Reaction to the Fani Willis hearing07:26
'Never met the threshold' Lisa Rubin on Fani Willis Disqualification Case04:02
Closing arguments in push to dismiss Fani Willis06:23
‘A hot mess’: Trump legal team's attempt to disqualify Fani Willis starts to fall apart06:06
Weissman: Fani Willis still 'liability' if she remains on Georgia election interference case07:23
- Now Playing
Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia05:13
- UP NEXT
Trump's court appearances 'absolute nightmare' for campaign: Jim Messina08:57
Trump's court cases are 'danger and threat' to U.S. if he is reelected: Fmr. Rep. Edwards07:46
Judge ruling on Fani Willis is a 'real win for the DA's office': Amy Lee Copeland05:37
Andrew Weissmann: The DA should consider voluntarily recusing herself03:34
Play All