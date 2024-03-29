IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Georgia's new election rules are 'tremendous strain on their already strapped resources’
Katy Tur

Georgia's new election rules are 'tremendous strain on their already strapped resources’

03:49

MSNBC political contributor Greg Bluestein has more on the new election rules Georgia lawmakers passed, which may affect voters and make it easier for political candidates to qualify for the presidential ballot.March 29, 2024

