    NAACP issues Florida travel advisory

NAACP issues Florida travel advisory

NAACP President Derrick Johson joins Katie Phang to discuss the civil rights group fighting back against Gov. Ron DeSantis inflamed culture wars by issuing a travel advisory for the state of Florida. The rare formal advisory comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis launches a 2024 presidential campaign on a "Make America Florida" platform.May 27, 2023

