    When will Russians turn on Putin?

    Raw sewage crisis in rural Alabama prompts DOJ investigation into environmental racism

  New York court rules Democrats gerrymandered congressional map

  McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for actions on January 6

  Florida House expected to vote to eliminate Disney's special self-governing status

  Mariupol City Councilmember Maksym Borodin: 'My city is totally destroyed'

  U.S., Cuban officials to discuss immigration

  On the ground with Save the Children in Romania: 'We have children arriving who are very withdrawn, they're quiet'

  Why Putin's inner circle hasn't turned on him

  Former White House Covid advisor on mask mandate ruling

  "We're suffering here": Migrant at camp says "nobody is watching"

  Biden admin. to ask Congress for more border funding

  NBC News reporter meets Ukraine boy whose mother died of starvation

  Biden administration to ask Congress for more funding to handle possible influx of migrants

  Border communities react to upcoming end of Title 42

  At least 443 dead in South Africa after huge flooding

  Is it safe to be on a plane without a mask?

  Migrants at border camp: "We are not animals"

  "Rage" and "love": Ukrainian describes what keeps her fighting

  "What we need is the support of everybody": José Andrés speaks with José Díaz-Balart from Ukraine

When will Russians turn on Putin?

“If Putin loses this war, the Russian people are going to say 'we don't like a loser, and we particularly don't like a loser who's cost us so much money and so much pain and so many dead bodies' and that will be the end of Putin. But in order to get there, Ukrainians have to win the war," Bill Browder states.April 22, 2022

Play All