IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hamas’ military wing releases video of Israeli hostage
April 24, 202401:24
  • Now Playing

    Hamas’ military wing releases video of Israeli hostage

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    NYPD arrests protesters for trespassing on NYU campus

    01:44

  • Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades

    07:08

  • Fmr. CIA Dir.: Iran won’t respond in an ‘escalatory way’ since IDF capabilities are ‘far superior’

    06:41

  • ‘A tale of two aerial barrages’: Fmr. CIA and DOD Chief of Staff on Iran and Israeli strikes

    04:58

  • U.S. bracing for 'rocky few months' ahead in Middle East conflict

    08:00

  • 'Schools have had enough': Universities respond to student protests

    09:33

  • GOP makes clumsy effort to superimpose anti-woke political games onto campus antisemitism debate

    11:31

  • Jordanian Minister: Escalation in Middle East ‘will help no one’

    05:00

  • GOP senator slams protestors, urges supporters to take matters in their own hands

    05:21

  • Families remain focused on freeing remaining 133 hostages

    07:55

  • Israeli 7-year-old wounded during Iranian aerial attack

    05:28

  • Israel foils Iranian aerial attack

    05:54

  • Israeli air defense systems could protect against missiles, but amount launched will matter

    04:42

  • IDF: Israel closing schools across country as Iran attack looms

    02:07

  • Biden returning to White House to meet with national security team

    02:16

  • Biden pledges to defend Israel amid threats from Iran

    02:49

  • Was the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate worth it?

    06:35

  • 'Hard' for U.S. not to get engaged if Iran and Israel tensions escalate: former Rep. Harman

    04:59

  • Fareed Zakaria: U.S. aid to Ukraine is a matter of life and death

    12:12

José Díaz-Balart

Hamas’ military wing releases video of Israeli hostage

01:24

The Al Qassam Brigade released an undated video of Hersch Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez describes the video that appears to show Goldberg missing his left arm.April 24, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Hamas’ military wing releases video of Israeli hostage

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    NYPD arrests protesters for trespassing on NYU campus

    01:44

  • Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades

    07:08

  • Fmr. CIA Dir.: Iran won’t respond in an ‘escalatory way’ since IDF capabilities are ‘far superior’

    06:41

  • ‘A tale of two aerial barrages’: Fmr. CIA and DOD Chief of Staff on Iran and Israeli strikes

    04:58

  • U.S. bracing for 'rocky few months' ahead in Middle East conflict

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All