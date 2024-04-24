IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Why are we even here?‘: Supreme Court hears arguments on Idaho’s strict abortion law
April 24, 202407:15

    'Why are we even here?': Supreme Court hears arguments on Idaho's strict abortion law

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Idaho’s strict abortion law, which the Biden administration says conflicts with a federal law regarding emergency medical treatment. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor, Obama White House former policy director Dr. Kavita Patel and MSNBC legal analyst Catherine Christian weigh in.April 24, 2024

    'Why are we even here?': Supreme Court hears arguments on Idaho's strict abortion law

