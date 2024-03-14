‘U.S. needs to get involved in a leadership role’ in Haiti: retired Adm. James Stavridis

- Now Playing
‘U.S. needs to get involved in a leadership role’ in Haiti: retired Adm. James Stavridis07:50
- UP NEXT
'Classified information can't be personal under any circumstance': Chuck Rosenberg06:16
'Horrific' violence in Haiti after PM announces resignation: Orphanage owner05:12
Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick01:30
Potential TikTok ban would go 'too far': Rep. Ro Khanna04:22
E. Jean Carroll does not object to Trump bond in defamation suit05:27
“Plunged into chaos and violence:” Doctors Without Borders official details Haiti crisis04:11
Michael Whatley elected new RNC chair, Trump formally recognized as presumptive nominee03:23
Trump pays $91.6 million bond in E. Jean Carroll case01:19
Sen. Padilla on State of the Union: 'We’re going to hear a lot of good news from President Biden'05:23
State of the Union will be 'biggest stage' Biden will have until the election10:12
Father of American-Israeli held hostage by Hamas: 'Where is the outcry of the United States people?'05:45
Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden05:04
Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’06:55
Rep. Raskin: It’s ‘disgraceful’ the GOP is being ‘reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality’07:32
A competitive primary battle unfolds in TX-1802:52
Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric: 'This is hateful, it’s hurtful'06:31
Meta platforms experience significant outage01:17
What’s at stake ahead of Super Tuesday?06:22
Accused Pentagon leak suspect reaches plea agreement01:24
- Now Playing
‘U.S. needs to get involved in a leadership role’ in Haiti: retired Adm. James Stavridis07:50
- UP NEXT
'Classified information can't be personal under any circumstance': Chuck Rosenberg06:16
'Horrific' violence in Haiti after PM announces resignation: Orphanage owner05:12
Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick01:30
Potential TikTok ban would go 'too far': Rep. Ro Khanna04:22
E. Jean Carroll does not object to Trump bond in defamation suit05:27
Play All