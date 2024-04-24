- Now Playing
'Ludicrous': Planned Parenthood CEO blasts Idaho abortion ban as 'completely insane'04:07
- UP NEXT
‘Why are we even here?‘: Supreme Court hears arguments on Idaho’s strict abortion law07:15
Hamas’ military wing releases video of Israeli hostage01:24
'Very unlikely' for Judge Merchan to ban Trump from courtroom despite potential gag order violation03:49
'Detrimental to reputation': Judge Merchan says Trump's lawyer is 'losing all credibility'09:13
'Miserable' and 'Annoyed': What Rachel Maddow saw inside Trump's criminal trial09:40
Trump 'did not commit any crimes': Defense makes opening statements03:54
Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement01:44
Not only 'a crime' but a 'felony': Legal analyst on Trump's hush money trial03:57
Will Trump get involved in the House speaker fight?05:40
U.S. bracing for 'rocky few months' ahead in Middle East conflict08:00
House votes to advance bills for Ukraine and Israel aid03:12
Iran is ‘not the victim’: Retired IDF Colonel on Israel-Iran clashes04:18
‘Remarkable scene’: Schiff lauds Trump facing justice in criminal trial05:20
Dismissed juror says he could not be impartial because he had 'satirized' Trump04:04
'No question this is political': Impeachment trial of DHS Secretary Mayorkas to begin today07:36
Judge Merchan 'hoping' threat of potential jail time or fines will keep Trump 'in line': Rubin08:36
'Difficult but not impossible': Will extensive media coverage impact hush money jurors?09:10
Dismissed juror from Trump hush money trial speaks to MSNBC06:20
Judge Merchan 'not doing himself any favors' in jury selection for Trump's hush money trial04:59
- Now Playing
'Ludicrous': Planned Parenthood CEO blasts Idaho abortion ban as 'completely insane'04:07
- UP NEXT
‘Why are we even here?‘: Supreme Court hears arguments on Idaho’s strict abortion law07:15
Hamas’ military wing releases video of Israeli hostage01:24
'Very unlikely' for Judge Merchan to ban Trump from courtroom despite potential gag order violation03:49
'Detrimental to reputation': Judge Merchan says Trump's lawyer is 'losing all credibility'09:13
'Miserable' and 'Annoyed': What Rachel Maddow saw inside Trump's criminal trial09:40
Play All