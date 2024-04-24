IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Ludicrous': Planned Parenthood CEO blasts Idaho abortion ban as 'completely insane'
April 24, 202404:07
    'Ludicrous': Planned Parenthood CEO blasts Idaho abortion ban as 'completely insane'

José Díaz-Balart

'Ludicrous': Planned Parenthood CEO blasts Idaho abortion ban as 'completely insane'

04:07

Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson weighs in on the Supreme Court hearing arguments on the Idaho abortion case. McGill Johnson says we are going to go 'even further backwards' if President Biden is not reelected.April 24, 2024

