'Let the chips fall where they may': Speaker Johnson on threats of a possible ouster
April 20, 2024

Jonathan Capehart

'Let the chips fall where they may': Speaker Johnson on threats of a possible ouster

07:01

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia and journalist Andrew Desiderio join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the foreign aid package passed by the House, which includes critical aid to Ukraine, and how it could cost Speaker Mike Johnson his job.

