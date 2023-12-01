Truce between Israel and Hamas is over as airstrikes resume from the Israeli military in Gaza

Ronen Bergman, Staff Writer for the New York Times, John Brennan former CIA Director, and Janine Zacharia ,former Washington Post Jerusalem Bureau Chief join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the resumption of airstrikes in Gaza from Israel's military as the country’s government says Hamas failed to meet its obligation to release all female hostages to extend a seven day ceasefire.Dec. 1, 2023