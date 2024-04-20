IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: House votes on crucial foreign aid packages, TikTok ban

Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state
April 20, 202405:01

  • ‘I don’t believe America is a heartless country’: Ukrainian Refugee Just Lost Her Husband to the War, But Not her Hope

    08:42
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine

    03:07

  • Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

    11:38

  • ‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

    06:23

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20

  • J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • 'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

  • 'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

    07:55

  • Thousands will gather to watch eclipse at Indiana University

    02:33

  • Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

    11:04

  • ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33

  • Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'

    05:29

  • Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'

    04:54

  • ‘This movement can’t be expelled’: TN State Rep. on GOP’s ‘cowardice’

    05:16

  • IRC President on delivering aid to Gaza: ‘We need a paradigm shift’

    05:48

  • ‘Our system was built on power belonging to the people’: Rep. Crockett on civic engagement

    07:42

  • We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary

    16:25

  • GOP billionaires vs. democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05

Ali Velshi

Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

05:01

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is on Trump’s shortlist for potential running mates. As of Thursday, four of South Dakota’s nine recognized Native American tribes have banned Governor Kristi Noem from their reservations, after she made disparaging comments connecting the tribes to cartel activity. That’s right: Kristi Noem, a top contender for Vice President of the United States, is banned from roughly 17% of her own state.April 20, 2024

  • ‘I don’t believe America is a heartless country’: Ukrainian Refugee Just Lost Her Husband to the War, But Not her Hope

    08:42
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine

    03:07

  • Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

    11:38

  • ‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

    06:23

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All