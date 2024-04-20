Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is on Trump’s shortlist for potential running mates. As of Thursday, four of South Dakota’s nine recognized Native American tribes have banned Governor Kristi Noem from their reservations, after she made disparaging comments connecting the tribes to cartel activity. That’s right: Kristi Noem, a top contender for Vice President of the United States, is banned from roughly 17% of her own state.April 20, 2024