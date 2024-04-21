IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘We are not just sacks in stomachs:’ Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets
April 21, 202407:09
  • Now Playing

    ‘We are not just sacks in stomachs:’ Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    “I always wanted to be the change I wanted to see”: Philadelphia Block Captain

    07:07

  • 'A major breakthrough': Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers

    05:47

  • The Art of Tanking a Deal: The dangerous cost of Trump withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal

    04:57

  • Both Israelis and Palestinians ‘feel that they’re on their own right now’

    06:51

  • Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:11

  • Ukrainian refugee who lost her husband to the war pleads with lawmakers to pass foreign aid bill

    08:42

  • Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

    05:01

  • House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine

    03:07

  • Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

    11:38

  • ‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

    06:23

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20

  • J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • 'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

  • 'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

    07:55

  • Thousands will gather to watch eclipse at Indiana University

    02:33

  • Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

    11:04

  • ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33

  • Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'

    05:29

Ali Velshi

‘We are not just sacks in stomachs:’ Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets

07:09

In his new book "We are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For," Eddie S. Glaude Jr. makes the argument that a better politics begins with each of us becoming better individuals. He deconstructs the greatness of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Ella Baker to show that anyone can be a beacon in the fight to preserve democracy.April 21, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘We are not just sacks in stomachs:’ Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    “I always wanted to be the change I wanted to see”: Philadelphia Block Captain

    07:07

  • 'A major breakthrough': Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers

    05:47

  • The Art of Tanking a Deal: The dangerous cost of Trump withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal

    04:57

  • Both Israelis and Palestinians ‘feel that they’re on their own right now’

    06:51

  • Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All