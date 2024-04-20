IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House passes critical aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, along with a TikTok ban

Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club
April 20, 202411:11

  • Both Israelis and Palestinians ‘feel that they’re on their own right now’

    06:51
  • Now Playing

    Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:11
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I don’t believe America is a heartless country’: Ukrainian Refugee Just Lost Her Husband to the War, But Not her Hope

    08:42

  • Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

    05:01

  • House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine

    03:07

  • Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

    11:38

  • ‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

    06:23

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20

  • J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • 'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

  • 'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

    07:55

  • Thousands will gather to watch eclipse at Indiana University

    02:33

  • Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

    11:04

  • ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33

  • Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'

    05:29

  • Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'

    04:54

  • ‘This movement can’t be expelled’: TN State Rep. on GOP’s ‘cowardice’

    05:16

  • IRC President on delivering aid to Gaza: ‘We need a paradigm shift’

    05:48

  • ‘Our system was built on power belonging to the people’: Rep. Crockett on civic engagement

    07:42

Ali Velshi

Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club

11:11

Last July, we featured a poignant and endearing children's book on the Velshi Banned Book Club called ‘The Best At It’ by author, activist and actor Maulik Pancholy. This past week, Pancholy, his life, and his story were under attack once again, but in a different way. On Monday, Pancholy was scheduled to speak at an anti-bullying assembly at Mountain View Middle School in Pennsylvania, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia. He learned through social media that he had been disinvited and that the Cumberland Valley School District had voted unanimously to cancel his event. The board cited his ‘lifestyle.’April 20, 2024

  • Both Israelis and Palestinians ‘feel that they’re on their own right now’

    06:51
  • Now Playing

    Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:11
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I don’t believe America is a heartless country’: Ukrainian Refugee Just Lost Her Husband to the War, But Not her Hope

    08:42

  • Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

    05:01

  • House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine

    03:07

  • Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

    11:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All