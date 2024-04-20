Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club

Last July, we featured a poignant and endearing children's book on the Velshi Banned Book Club called ‘The Best At It’ by author, activist and actor Maulik Pancholy. This past week, Pancholy, his life, and his story were under attack once again, but in a different way. On Monday, Pancholy was scheduled to speak at an anti-bullying assembly at Mountain View Middle School in Pennsylvania, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia. He learned through social media that he had been disinvited and that the Cumberland Valley School District had voted unanimously to cancel his event. The board cited his ‘lifestyle.’April 20, 2024