‘I don’t believe America is a heartless country’: Ukrainian Refugee Just Lost Her Husband to the War, But Not her Hope
April 20, 202408:42

‘I don’t believe America is a heartless country’: Ukrainian Refugee Just Lost Her Husband to the War, But Not her Hope

08:42

One of the first people Ali Velshi met on his first trip to Ukraine just after the Russian invasion is Inna Tokareva, an artisan by trade who was forced to flee in 2022 after her hometown near Kyiv had been attacked by Russian soldiers. Like many Ukrainian women, she had to part ways with her husband and son, both of whom serve in the Ukrainian army. This week, Inna received the tragic news that her husband was killed in combat on the frontlines of the war. Today, she’s pleading with American lawmakers to pass a long-stalled foreign aid package that includes $61 billion for Ukraine. ‘I don’t believe that America is a heartless country,’ she tells host Ali Velshi. ‘Please support us.’April 20, 2024

