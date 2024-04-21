“I always wanted to be the change I wanted to see”: Philadelphia Block Captain

Across Philadelphia, there are folks making a daily effort to keep their neighborhoods clean and their communities involved. They’re called Block Captains. One Block Captain, Michelle Belser, stands out among the group. In her 15 years as Block Captain, she’s been guided by an ethos of leading by example — and not just for clean-up efforts. Belser has made civic engagement among her neighbors a priority, especially when it comes to getting out the vote. “It’s not about the clean-up. It’s about engaging with our youth,” Belser says.April 21, 2024