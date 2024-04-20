Both Israelis and Palestinians ‘feel that they’re on their own right now’

A series of escalating attacks between Iran and Israel has raised concerns of a full-blown regional war. Less than a week after Iran's unprecedented retaliatory drone and missile attack on Israel, most of which were intercepted by Israel's missile defense system known as the Iron Dome, Israel launched an airstrike in central Iran but the attack reportedly caused no harm to Iran's nuclear facilities. Both Iran and Israel appeared to downplay Israel's latest strike, in a sign that the two countries might be ready to prevent an all-out regional war. ‘We’re not out of the danger zone,’ says independent journalist Noga Tarnopolsky.April 20, 2024