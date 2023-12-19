Stefanik meets with Trump at Mar-A-Lago after she is silent about Trump’s immigration comments

Ben Rhodes, Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama and Molly Jong Fast, Vanity Fair Correspondent join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the silence from New York Republicans on Donald Trump's comments on immigrants over the weekend, with Elise Stefanik even making the trip down to Mar-A-Lago. Dec. 19, 2023