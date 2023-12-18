IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lesson not learned, Rudy Giuliani sued again after he lies about Ruby Freeman and Shae Moss again

07:04

Maya Wiley, former assistant US Attorney and Andrew Weissmann former top official at the Justice Department join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the latest legal hardship facing Rudy Giuliani for his lies about Georgia election workers, and whether former President Donald Trump can be held liable for his comments which echo the claims made by Giuliani. Dec. 18, 2023

