Grand jury subpoena may end up at Trump’s footstep
08:49
Share this -
copied
New York Times congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal, and Washington Post congressional investigations reporter Jackie Alemany discuss the DOJ casting a wide net in its January 6th probeApril 6, 2022
Fmr. CIA Director: An evil leader like Putin develops evil followers
04:41
Now Playing
Grand jury subpoena may end up at Trump’s footstep
08:49
UP NEXT
Rep. Luria: It’s valuable when we can ask questions of people ‘that were in the room’ with Trump
05:05
Ben Rhodes: This is rising to the potential level of genocide
11:03
Pentagon press secretary on images from Bucha, Ukraine: 'It turned my stomach'
08:05
Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor: Bucha is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’