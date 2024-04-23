Andrew Weissmann: ‘Ground zero of fake news’: Trump campaign's role spreading false stories exposed

- Now Playing
Andrew Weissmann: ‘Ground zero of fake news’: Trump campaign's role spreading false stories exposed08:55
‘Stunning’: Testimony in hush money trial reveals how National Enquirer worked with Trump campaign10:26
‘David Pecker worshiped Trump’: Catch and Kill architect takes the stand in Hush Money Trial12:05
‘He will be the star witness’: Ex- colleague of David Pecker details the importance of his testimony07:44
Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape06:38
‘He was not rehearsed’: David Pecker, key figure in ‘catch and kill’ scheme takes stand in NY trial11:58
‘Epically offensive’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down what happens when Donald Trump testifies under oath10:01
‘The guy is a chicken’: Legal expert does not think Donald Trump takes the stand in own defense06:52
‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial08:14
‘He should be thrown in a cell for that’: Trump’s mob boss tactics threaten Hush Money trial07:34
Full jury has been selected in Trump Hush Money trial04:32
‘Jail time might need happen’: Andrew Weissmann on Trump continuing to violate gag orders08:28
Fox News host recklessly describe jurors to create chaos in Trump hush money trial11:00
‘We waited for hours’: Law enforcement testify that Trump outright rejected sending help on Jan. 611:37
Andrew Weissmann on Catch and Kill: ‘This Donald Trump at ground zero of fake news’10:24
Donald Trump learns the rules don’t change when you’re a criminal defendant08:56
George Conway on Trump: 'He is a narcissistic sociopath, he's not a normal, he's unwell'11:17
6 jurors seated on Day 2 of Trump hush money trial04:48
‘Catch and Kill’ scheme the most corrupt example of Trump’s transactional relationship with media07:16
‘It was fascinating’: Inside Team Trump’s efforts to disqualify jurors on Day 2 of jury selection11:38
