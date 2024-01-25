IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Bogus claims don’t work’: Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    ‘Everybody’s jaw just dropped’: Donald Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

    11:59
  • UP NEXT

    Ron's Revenge? DeSantis vows to block taxpayers footing Trump's massive legal bills

    05:11

  • Letitia James compares Trump to 'Pharma Bro' urges judge to ban Trump from real estate industry

    04:18

  • ‘Biden is ready for battle': Biden campaign views GOP Primary over, ready to take on Trump

    07:01

  • Trump’s New Hampshire win shows signs of weakness of his general election candidacy

    10:45

  • Steve Kornacki gives first look at New Hampshire primary exit polls

    04:53

  • Request denied, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals declines to rehear Trump gag order appeal

    04:27

  • Claire McCaskill: ‘Biden needs to be looking at the Nikki Haley voters’

    03:52

  • ‘Do or die moment for the Haley campaign': Voters cast ballots in New Hampshire primary

    07:49

  • Steve Kornacki previews New Hampshire primary

    05:02

  • ‘Completely nonsensical': Andrew Weissmann breaks down Donald Trump’s immunity claims

    11:21

  • Nikki Haley questions Donald Trump’s mental acuity as GOP primary narrows to two person race

    06:28

  • ‘The Big Lie 2.0’: Former Cruz staffer sends Trump 2024 warning

    11:42

  • Trump claims he did not swear an oath to ‘support’ the constitution as President

    10:08

  • ‘She knows better’: Nikki Haley defends comments that America has never been a racist country

    07:06

  • Merrick Garland urges for Trump to receive a speedy trial in election interference case

    07:07

  • 'The case that gets under Trump’s skin’: New York civil fraud case shows the Trump brand downfall

    12:03

  • 'How did so much go so wrong?' - Uvalde report released, detailing multiple law enforcement failures

    08:08

  • Trump eyes Rep. Elise Stefanik as potential VP pick

    06:22

Deadline White House

‘Everybody’s jaw just dropped’: Donald Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

11:59

Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst, Harry Litman, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General, and Molly Jong Fast, Special Correspondent for Vanity Fair join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump taking the witness stand after being called by the defense attorney Alina Habba in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial. Jan. 25, 2024

  • ‘Bogus claims don’t work’: Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    ‘Everybody’s jaw just dropped’: Donald Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

    11:59
  • UP NEXT

    Ron's Revenge? DeSantis vows to block taxpayers footing Trump's massive legal bills

    05:11

  • Letitia James compares Trump to 'Pharma Bro' urges judge to ban Trump from real estate industry

    04:18

  • ‘Biden is ready for battle': Biden campaign views GOP Primary over, ready to take on Trump

    07:01

  • Trump’s New Hampshire win shows signs of weakness of his general election candidacy

    10:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All