Supreme Court allows Texas immigration law to take effect for now
March 19, 202402:55

Chris Jansing Reports

Supreme Court allows Texas immigration law to take effect for now

02:55

The Supreme Court ruled that Texas could enforce a new law that gives local police the power to arrest migrants who enter the country illegally. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on how the ruling could alter U.S. immigration enforcement moving forward.March 19, 2024

