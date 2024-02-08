IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chris Jansing Reports

Jeffrey Rosen: 'Surprises are much more common than predictions' in Supreme Court cases

05:50

The Supreme Court on Thursday strongly questioned a ruling by Colorado’s top court that barred Donald Trump from the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot. Several Supreme Court justices were skeptical of the rationale and process that the Colorado Supreme Court used to disqualify Trump from that ballot. President & CEO of the National Constitution Center and Law Professor at George Washington University Jeffrey Rosen joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss what comes next.Feb. 8, 2024

