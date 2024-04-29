IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hunter Biden's lawyers plan to sue Fox News 'imminently'
April 29, 202403:09
    Hunter Biden's lawyers plan to sue Fox News 'imminently'

Chris Jansing Reports

Hunter Biden's lawyers plan to sue Fox News 'imminently'

03:09

Lawyers for Hunter Biden are planning to sue Fox News over allegations of conspiracy and actions to defame their client, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.April 29, 2024

    Hunter Biden's lawyers plan to sue Fox News 'imminently'

