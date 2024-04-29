IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Real danger zones': Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal will 'bring the drama' to the courtroom
April 29, 202405:22

Chris Jansing Reports

'Real danger zones': Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal will 'bring the drama' to the courtroom

05:22

Former president Trump's hush money trial resumes tomorrow. NBC News' Gary Grumbach and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner provide more insight into the significance of some of the witnesses such as Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.April 29, 2024

