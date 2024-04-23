IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Teens use day off from school to attend Trump trial
April 23, 202405:10
  • Now Playing

    Teens use day off from school to attend Trump trial

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Judge warns Trump lawyer is 'losing all credibility' during gag order hearing

    02:05

  • Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order in hush money trial

    02:59

  • What you missed on Day 5 of Trump's hush money trial

    04:44

  • Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away

    10:48

  • Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial

    10:11

  • 'He wrote all of it down?': Prosecutors claim to have handwritten notes of Trump hush money scheme

    09:46

  • Mary Trump: Sleeping Trump sketch makes him feel 'unbearable vulnerability'

    01:03

  • Lawrence: Jeffrey Dahmer's parents were in court for him. Trump is alone.

    09:35

  • 'What have we done?': Lawrence examines shocking Trump evidence revealed in trial

    07:43

  • Prosecutors use National Enquirer witness to show Trump's in-plain-sight election influence scheme

    08:26

  • Trump ally to informer: Ex-National Enquirer publisher to expose hush money 'scheme' as key witness

    08:05

  • Trump forsaken by family? Attorneys paint him as ‘family man’ while he stands alone at trial

    11:15

  • Trump's defense stumbles out of the gate with interruptions to opening statement

    08:11

  • 'Like a child, give him a time out': Weissmann urges 'firm hand' as Trump flouts gag order

    05:39

  • ‘David Pecker worshiped Trump’: Catch and Kill architect takes the stand in Hush Money Trial

    12:05

  • ‘He will be the star witness’: Ex- colleague of David Pecker details the importance of his testimony

    07:44

  • Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape

    06:38

  • ‘He was not rehearsed’: David Pecker, key figure in ‘catch and kill’ scheme takes stand in NY trial

    11:58

  • 'Not a lot happens' without Trump knowing about it: Defense says he had nothing to do with payment

    08:36

Chris Jansing Reports

Teens use day off from school to attend Trump trial

05:10

MSNBC's Chris Jansing spoke to two New York teens, Hope Harrington and Owen Berenbom, who decided to attend former President Donald Trump's hush money trial. The students talked about why they wanted to be at court, with Harrington saying she wants to be a lawyer, and their takeaways from the arguments and testimony they heard.April 23, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Teens use day off from school to attend Trump trial

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Judge warns Trump lawyer is 'losing all credibility' during gag order hearing

    02:05

  • Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order in hush money trial

    02:59

  • What you missed on Day 5 of Trump's hush money trial

    04:44

  • Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away

    10:48

  • Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial

    10:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All