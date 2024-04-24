IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Arizona state House passes bill to repeal 1864 near-total abortion ban

‘Students on edge’: Columbia University says protestors agree to more talks
April 24, 202411:09

Chris Jansing Reports

‘Students on edge’: Columbia University says protestors agree to more talks

11:09

Columbia University says student protestors are agreeing to more talks as tensions remain high even as some parts of the encampment are set to come down. NBC News' Antonia Hylton, former Gov. John Kasich and MSNBC political contributor Eugene Daniels discuss.April 24, 2024

