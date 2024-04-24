IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Arizona state House passes bill to repeal 1864 near-total abortion ban

'Morally insane': State Rep. Justin Jones blasts Tennessee's gun bill allowing armed teachers
April 24, 202403:49

Chris Jansing Reports

'Morally insane': State Rep. Justin Jones blasts Tennessee's gun bill allowing armed teachers

03:49

Tennessee passed a bill allowing armed teachers in schools. State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Tenn., joins Chris Jansing to discuss the bill, calling it a "false" and "dangerous" solution to gun violence.April 24, 2024

