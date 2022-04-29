Esther Choo, M.D. M.P.H. is an emergency medicine physician, health policy researcher, and founding member of Equity Quotient, a company that advises organizations on building a culture of equity. She has provided commentary on the pandemic and other healthcare topics through appearances on MSNBC, CNN, BBC, and Yahoo!Finance and editorials published in The Lancet, the British Medical Journal, the Washington Post, NBC Think and USA Today.