Dr. Esther Choo

Esther Choo, M.D. M.P.H. is an emergency medicine physician, health policy researcher, and founding member of Equity Quotient, a company that advises organizations on building a culture of equity. She has provided commentary on the pandemic and other healthcare topics through appearances on MSNBC, CNN, BBC, and Yahoo!Finance and editorials published in The Lancet, the British Medical Journal, the Washington Post, NBC Think and USA Today.

3d ago

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is too risky for Dr. Fauci. That says something.

If the Gridiron dinner were the exemplar for vaccines alone being adequate, then the White House Correspondents' Dinner seems to be modeling the personal risk calculator.

322d ago

Race and health care collide in revealing American Medical Association controversy

The AMA's new push to grapple with health equity highlights a growing consciousness. And it's complicated.

368d ago

Joe Rogan's Covid vaccine misinfo matters

Why bother calling out Rogan's lousy podcast take? As doctors, we know competing medical messages can be confusing — and consequential.

523d ago

Thanksgiving amid Covid may doom Christmas — but there's light at the end of the tunnel

We've almost certainly already set in motion a trend that will negatively affect our ability to celebrate winter holidays. But it's not too late to commit to one last containment push.

626d ago

COVID-19 vaccine countdown is a wake-up call. Will Black and brown Americans be left behind?

If we do not design science and health care that benefits everyone, the enduring legacy of the pandemic will continue to be its terrible racial inequities.

812d ago

Evelyn Yang, Robert Hadden and how the health care system silences sexual assault survivors

Evelyn Yang’s courage opens the door for a discussion of how health care systems can allow sexual assault to occur — and address it ineffectively.

1265d ago

The NRA denies the reality of gun violence. Doctors like me know it all too well.

The medical community has been censored on this issue before, and it was to our shame and regret. #ThisISMyLane wants to avoid repeating these mistakes.