Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 2

- UP NEXT
Criminal referral? Jan. 6 panel eyes witness tampering amid Trump coup plot12:00
Is Trump World guilty of witness tampering?10:32
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony09:56
Witness tampering in Trump World comes back in focus08:34
Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 402:37:37
Sources: At least one of text messages shown in last hearing was received by Hutchinson02:29
New questions over potential witness tampering in Jan. 6 probe12:20
Cassidy Hutchinson testimony followed switch from lawyer being paid by Trump: records08:57
Jan. 6 filmmaker says he’s cooperating with Georgia’s Trump investigation06:59
Hayes: The fight for democracy must go beyond Jan. 6 committee11:36
Post-Hutchinson testimony, Cmte. sends out new subpoena09:31
‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted10:07
MAGA-world crime spree: See Trump coup plotter patted down on camera03:53
Watergate prosecutor: Trump ‘up to his eyeballs in criminality’11:38
Fmr. Pence advisor on GOP’s smear campaign of Cassidy Hutchinson09:22
Jan. 6 committee puts the ball in Pat Cipollone’s court08:28
Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’07:47
Carol Leonnig: Tony Ornato has said a lot of things didn't happen12:14
More 1/6 security concerns revealed08:23
January 6th Committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone05:30
- UP NEXT
Criminal referral? Jan. 6 panel eyes witness tampering amid Trump coup plot12:00
Is Trump World guilty of witness tampering?10:32
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony09:56
Witness tampering in Trump World comes back in focus08:34
Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 402:37:37
Sources: At least one of text messages shown in last hearing was received by Hutchinson02:29
Play All