  • Why ‘bipartisan’ claims on Judge Jackson are overblown

  • Bipartisan bill would take “Robin Hood” approach to Putin and his oligarchs

    Ukrainian MP: “In every drop of Russian oil, there is Ukrainian blood.”

    Staten Island Amazon workers make history with union vote

  • Conservative lawmakers opt to gaslight Americans in defending Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law

  • Firebrand Congressman Madison Cawthorn learns just how far is too far when it comes to inflammatory rhetoric within the GOP

  • Fmr. NATO military commander: “We need to fight to gain and maintain the initiative.”

  • President Biden Signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill

  • Fmr. Ambassador to NATO breaks down the U.S.’s response to Putin’s invasion

  • Ohio Republicans’ redistricting mess throws primaries into disarray

  • GOP Turns Supreme Court Hearing into a 2024 Presidential Audition

  • Republicans play politics while President Biden travels overseas and meets with Ukrainian refugees.

  • Cory Booker moves Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears

  • Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on proposed bill to prohibit the U.S. from conducting business with companies who operate in Russia

  • Ukrainian reaction to President Biden’s historic speech in Warsaw

  • In beleaguered Kyiv, residents have high spirits as they brace for a prolonged fight

  • The rising death toll for journalists in Ukraine underscores the dangers they face around the world

  • On the front lines in Kyiv

  • How this ends - after warning from Biden, China’s diplomatic assistance could be critical to ending Putin’s war

  • Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

Ayman Mohyeldin

Ukrainian MP: “In every drop of Russian oil, there is Ukrainian blood.”

New images out of Bucha, Ukraine have reignited accusations of Russian war crimes. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, about what he’s witnessed on the ground. April 4, 2022

