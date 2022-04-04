Ukrainian MP: “In every drop of Russian oil, there is Ukrainian blood.”
New images out of Bucha, Ukraine have reignited accusations of Russian war crimes. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, about what he’s witnessed on the ground. April 4, 2022
