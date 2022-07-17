IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The fight to preserve American democracy

    Jason Kander’s battle with PTSD

  • Longtime abortion-rights activist on the economic consequences of abortion bans

  • The economic cost of abortion bans

  • How "Ms. Marvel" is changing Muslim representation in Hollywood

  • Georgia grand jury investigation closing in on Former President Trump

  • Oath Keeper charged with bringing explosives to D.C. on January 6th

  • Local prosecutors try to fight back as states restrict abortion access

  • Supreme Court’s latest radicalization goes far beyond abortion rights

  • The threat to abortion access in purple states

  • The latest increase in anti-LGBTQ legislation is taking a toll on queer youth

  • MN Attorney General vows to protect abortions rights in his state

  • The conspiratorial homophobia of 2022 is deeply rooted in American history

  • Will SCOTUS make good on Justice Thomas’ threat to “reconsider” landmark cases like Griswold and Obergefell?

  • What the Supreme Court’s concealed carry decision means for the future of gun legislation

  • Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) on the DOJ’s expanding investigation into the Capitol attack

  • Just how many Republicans requested a pardon after the Capitol insurrection?

  • How Roe’s reversal will impact incarcerated women

  • Inside Trump’s Arizona pressure campaign

  • Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) on landmark new gun legislation and calls for an abortion “national emergency”

Ayman Mohyeldin

The fight to preserve American democracy

As the Republican Party continues its attacks on democracy, UCLA law professor Rick Hasen looks to counter this threat. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Hasen on his new initiative, the Safeguarding Democracy Project, and how he plans to promote democratic norms and push back against Donald Trump's election lies.July 17, 2022

