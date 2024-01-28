IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Extraordinarily destabilizing and dangerous': 10 GOP Governors answer Trump’s call to send troops to border

Ayman Mohyeldin

'Extraordinarily destabilizing and dangerous': 10 GOP Governors answer Trump’s call to send troops to border

Ayman: “The most disturbing development this week [was] Trump's efforts to form what can really only be called a shadow military, as he weighed in on the escalating standoff between the federal government and Texas and called on all willing states to deploy their national guards to Eagle Pass in a direct challenge to the Supreme Court and President Biden...10 Republican governor have already answered it and sent troops to the border."Jan. 28, 2024

