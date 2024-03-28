IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tom Nides: Joe Lieberman was ‘beloved’ by his staff, ‘a true legend, a true friend… a true mensch.’
March 28, 2024

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Tom Nides: Joe Lieberman was ‘beloved’ by his staff, ‘a true legend, a true friend… a true mensch.’

09:46

Former Senator Joseph Lieberman died yesterday, after serving Connecticut for 24 years and running as the first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ballot during the 2000 presidential election when he served as Al Gore’s Vice Presidential running mate. Tom Nides, who served as Senator Lieberman’s 2000 Vice Presidential campaign manager, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Lieberman’s life and legacy.March 28, 2024

