Supreme Court hears challenge to Idaho's near-total abortion ban
April 24, 202404:52
    Supreme Court hears challenge to Idaho's near-total abortion ban

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Supreme Court hears challenge to Idaho's near-total abortion ban

04:52

The Supreme Court heard arguments over whether Idaho's near-total abortion ban conflicts with a federal law ensuring certain standards for emergency room treatment for pregnant women.April 24, 2024

    Supreme Court hears challenge to Idaho's near-total abortion ban

