Supreme Court hears challenge to Idaho's near-total abortion ban

- Now Playing
Supreme Court hears challenge to Idaho's near-total abortion ban04:52
- UP NEXT
'Ludicrous': Planned Parenthood CEO blasts Idaho abortion ban as 'completely insane'04:07
Idaho, federal government clash over abortion rights in Supreme Court today05:32
'I would lay awake at night': OB/GYN on the 'immense distress' she felt after Idaho's abortion law04:49
Sen. Warren: Nowhere is safe for abortion rights if Trump wins09:55
‘It’s critical’: Texas abortion ban challenger joins forces with the Biden-Harris campaign08:01
Mika: Arizona's ban will have an incredible impact on women and families07:41
‘This is about control’: Arizona lawmakers block repeal of 1864 abortion ban04:25
'Women are scared, and they should be': Arizona Senate candidate slams abortion law07:49
Arizona State Sen calls GOP lawmakers irresponsible following near-total abortion ban ruling09:26
Kari Lake abruptly dumps past support for old abortion ban; exposes ignorance of child tax law03:45
‘This happened because of Trump’: AZ Dem who shared abortion story blasts GOP over ban06:11
Republicans see abortion issue as a ‘liability’ after Arizona Supreme Court decision08:46
Mara Gay: If you support a woman's right to choose, you won't listen to GOP flip-flopping09:38
'Hypocrisy is so rich': Growing outrage over GOP's handling of Arizona's abortion ban09:31
Kari Lake was against abortion in 2022, but after Arizona ban her tone sounds different02:02
VP Harris slams Trump as 'architect of this health care crisis'04:46
'They know they are losing': Democrats call GOP's bluff on repeal of Civil War-era abortion law08:02
Joy: Trump is why half of America now lives in a ‘reproductive prison’04:19
The 'unbelievable' story behind Arizona's 1864 abortion ban06:57
- Now Playing
Supreme Court hears challenge to Idaho's near-total abortion ban04:52
- UP NEXT
'Ludicrous': Planned Parenthood CEO blasts Idaho abortion ban as 'completely insane'04:07
Idaho, federal government clash over abortion rights in Supreme Court today05:32
'I would lay awake at night': OB/GYN on the 'immense distress' she felt after Idaho's abortion law04:49
Sen. Warren: Nowhere is safe for abortion rights if Trump wins09:55
‘It’s critical’: Texas abortion ban challenger joins forces with the Biden-Harris campaign08:01
Play All