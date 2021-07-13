Sen. Menendez: ‘We have to challenge the regime’ in Cuba

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Bob Menendez (D- NJ), the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the highest ranking Latino and Cuban American in Congress, to weigh in on the widespread protests against the Cuban regime surging across the island. Sen. Menendez “applauds” the White House for their statements of solidarity with the Cuban people and urges people to “internationalize” the Cuban people's fight for human rights by speaking out against the regime.