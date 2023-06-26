Sen. Mark Warner: Prigozhin ‘says he’s in Minsk,’ in a hotel that doesn’t have any windows

Prior to Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s planned uprising, U.S. intelligence agencies were closely tracking the events that took place and briefed key members of Congress. Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), a member of the Gang of Eight, joins Andrea Mitchell with new information on the whereabouts of Prigozhin. “I understand, literally, as I was coming on air that he is, says he's in Minsk,” Warner says. “This is just reports," he clarifies, "that he is in a one of the only hotels in Minsk that doesn't have any windows. And I say that because, again, this has been in public reporting, that there have been a number of Russian entity individuals who have gotten run afoul of Putin over the last year and a half, who have mysteriously fallen out of fifth sixth seventh floor windows. So if he is in Minsk in a hotel with no windows that would show at least what his mindset is in terms of how his relationships are with Putin at this point.” June 26, 2023