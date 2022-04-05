Sen. Klobuchar: Vote to confirm Judge Jackson ‘now 53 to 47. There’s not a lot of drama.’

Senate Judiciary Committee member Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the significance of the three Republicans announcing their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. “I think they saw in Judge Jackson what we all saw - this woman with incredible legal acumen, incredible ability to understand that the law is not just words on a page, that every single opinion impacts real people,” says Klobuchar. “It's now 53 to 47. There's not a lot of drama.” April 5, 2022