IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Klobuchar: Vote to confirm Judge Jackson ‘now 53 to 47. There’s not a lot of drama.’

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council

    05:59

  • Will Hurd on a 2024 run: ‘If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it’

    06:58

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia ‘will grind Ukraine into the dust’ if we don’t ‘accelerate and improve’ weapons delivery

    07:03

  • UN High Commissioner for Refugees: ‘We need resources to help with psychological support’

    06:58

  • CK Hoffler: ‘A great day’ for Black women ‘because we’re going to stand together’ and see Judge Jackson ‘confirmed’

    09:15

  • Amb. McFaul: U.S. ‘doing the right thing on weapons and pressure,’ but ‘every week we have to escalate sanctions’

    04:37

  • Julia Ainsley: Some Ukrainians seeking refuge in U.S. detained by ICE, ‘shackled and flown across the country’

    04:28

  • Ivo Daalder: Civilians in Mariupol without water, heat, ‘facing constant bombardment,’ with no escape

    06:53

  • Amb. Julie Fisher: ‘The people of Belarus are deeply opposed to this war’

    06:06

  • Dr. Osterholm: U.S. must 'keep our surveillance up’ to prepare for future Covid-19 variants

    04:23

  • ICRC teams preparing for Mariupol evacuations as residents ‘run out of food’ and ‘struggle to get water’

    05:37

  • Jeremy Bash: Ukraine, West can ‘exploit’ Putin’s detachment on the battlefield and ‘the world stage’

    11:10

  • CIA Dir. William Burns tests positive for Covid

    01:22

  • Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

    04:09

  • Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

    07:53

  • John Kirby: Putin ‘being kept in the dark’ on military losses could ‘lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine’

    08:38

  • Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

    02:33

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine

    06:50

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’

    07:08

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Klobuchar: Vote to confirm Judge Jackson ‘now 53 to 47. There’s not a lot of drama.’

06:24

Senate Judiciary Committee member Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the significance of the three Republicans announcing their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. “I think they saw in Judge Jackson what we all saw - this woman with incredible legal acumen, incredible ability to understand that the law is not just words on a page, that every single opinion impacts real people,” says Klobuchar. “It's now 53 to 47. There's not a lot of drama.”  April 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Klobuchar: Vote to confirm Judge Jackson ‘now 53 to 47. There’s not a lot of drama.’

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council

    05:59

  • Will Hurd on a 2024 run: ‘If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it’

    06:58

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia ‘will grind Ukraine into the dust’ if we don’t ‘accelerate and improve’ weapons delivery

    07:03

  • UN High Commissioner for Refugees: ‘We need resources to help with psychological support’

    06:58

  • CK Hoffler: ‘A great day’ for Black women ‘because we’re going to stand together’ and see Judge Jackson ‘confirmed’

    09:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All