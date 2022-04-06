Secy. Blinken: ‘When you see these images, you ask yourself, what if this was happening in my town?’

Andrea Mitchell sat down with Secretary of State Antony Blinken for an exclusive interview in Brussels ahead of the NATO foreign ministerial. Secretary Blinken talked about the U.S. sending more Javelin anti-tank systems to Ukraine and shared his reaction to the atrocities in Bucha. “Seeing these images from Bucha was like a punch to the gut. It takes the wind out of you. You can know something intellectually, but then when you see these images and you translate that into your own life,” says Secretary Blinken. “When you ask yourself, what if this was happening in my town, to my kids, to my family, I think it only reinforces our determination to do everything we can to support the Ukrainians, to put pressure on Russia, to bring this to an end as quickly as possible.”April 6, 2022