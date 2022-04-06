IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Jason Crow: U.S. should equip Ukraine to ‘strike’ Russia’s ‘extremely vulnerable’ withdrawing forces

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘There are loopholes’ in sanctions ‘that piece by piece, one by one we're trying to close’

    Secy. Blinken: ‘When you see these images, you ask yourself, what if this was happening in my town?’

    Sen. Chris Murphy: New U.S. sanctions address ‘not all the loopholes, but some big ones’

  • Igor Novikov: Russia ‘acting in such a brutal manner’ because ‘previous aggressions went unpunished’

  • HARP CEO Burke Bryant: ‘No question about the war crimes taking place’ in Ukraine. ‘Everyone is being targeted.’

  • Amb. McFaul: A ‘protracted war’ in Ukraine could last ‘months, if not years’

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘How many people have to die before all Russian banks will be sanctioned?’

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Vote to confirm Judge Jackson ‘now 53 to 47. There’s not a lot of drama.’

  • Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council

  • Will Hurd on a 2024 run: ‘If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it’

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia ‘will grind Ukraine into the dust’ if we don’t ‘accelerate and improve’ weapons delivery

  • UN High Commissioner for Refugees: ‘We need resources to help with psychological support’

  • CK Hoffler: ‘A great day’ for Black women ‘because we’re going to stand together’ and see Judge Jackson ‘confirmed’

  • Amb. McFaul: U.S. ‘doing the right thing on weapons and pressure,’ but ‘every week we have to escalate sanctions’

  • Julia Ainsley: Some Ukrainians seeking refuge in U.S. detained by ICE, ‘shackled and flown across the country’

  • Ivo Daalder: Civilians in Mariupol without water, heat, ‘facing constant bombardment,’ with no escape

  • Amb. Julie Fisher: ‘The people of Belarus are deeply opposed to this war’

  • Dr. Osterholm: U.S. must 'keep our surveillance up’ to prepare for future Covid-19 variants

  • ICRC teams preparing for Mariupol evacuations as residents ‘run out of food’ and ‘struggle to get water’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Secy. Blinken: ‘When you see these images, you ask yourself, what if this was happening in my town?’

Andrea Mitchell sat down with Secretary of State Antony Blinken for an exclusive interview in Brussels ahead of the NATO foreign ministerial. Secretary Blinken talked about the U.S. sending more Javelin anti-tank systems to Ukraine and shared his reaction to the atrocities in Bucha. “Seeing these images from Bucha was like a punch to the gut. It takes the wind out of you. You can know something intellectually, but then when you see these images and you translate that into your own life,” says Secretary Blinken. “When you ask yourself, what if this was happening in my town, to my kids, to my family, I think it only reinforces our determination to do everything we can to support the Ukrainians, to put pressure on Russia, to bring this to an end as quickly as possible.”April 6, 2022

